JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

India expresses concern over rising oil prices following developments in Strait of Hormuz

ST driver killed, 20 passengers injured in Yavatmal accident
Business Standard

Two of four missing family members found dead in Punjab's Amritsar

Press Trust of India  |  Amritsar 

Bodies of the two of the four family members who had gone missing five days ago under mysterious circumstances here were found stuffed in a bag near a canal, police said Friday.

The family belonged to Tera Khurd village under the Ajnala police station, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Davinder Kaur (50) and her son Luvroop Singh (22).

The two others-- Davinder Kaur's daughter Sharanjit Kaur (28) and son Onkar Singh--are still missing.

Police said Harwant Singh, husband of Davinder Kaur, had filed a complaint that his family members had gone missing.

After the filing of the complaint, Harwant's whereabouts were unknown, police said.

Police said they had booked Harwant Singh for kidnapping and murder.

Efforts were on to trace the remaining two missing family members, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 21:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU