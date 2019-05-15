Nepali sherpa scales Mt. Everest for 23rd time; creates world record

A 49-year-old veteran Nepali sherpa has scaled for the 23rd time, breaking his own record in reaching atop the world's highest peak, said Wednesday.

Kami Rita Sherpa, who summited 22nd time last year to set record of most summits on Mt. Everest, stood on top of the 8,850-metres peak together with other Sherpas on Wednesday morning, Times reported.

" from Thame village of district successfully climbed at around 7:50 am from side breaking his own record for most summits on the roof of the world," Mingma Sherpa, at Seven Summit Treks, was quoted as saying by the paper.

Rita has been climbing since 1994. He couldn't climb the Everest in 1995 after his client got sick on the way to summit, My Republica, another prominent daily in the nation, reported.

In 1995, he abandoned the summit bid after the deadliest avalanche killed expedition teams.

In 2017, Kami became the 3rd person to climb for 21 times, equalising the achievement of Apa Sherpa and Phurba Tashi Sherpa, both of whom have since retired.

Kami broke record for set record of most summits on in 2018.

