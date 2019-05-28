U'khand BJP credits Modi for party's landslide victory in LS polls

Ajay Bhatt, under whose leadership the party retained the five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand, Tuesday credited the BJP's landslide victory everywhere in the country to Narendra Modi's ever growing popularity.

Bhatt, who was accorded a grand welcome by BJP workers as he arrived here for the first time after the party's big win, said the five MPs from the state will follow Modi's advice of never letting arrogance get the better of them and not losing touch with people.

"I am sure all the five MPs from the state will work in accordance with the advice of Modi," he told reporters, referring to Modi's recommendation for MPs to keep away from the VIP culture.

He also said the BJP MPs from Uttarakhand would try to remove the misgivings created among the minorities about the party.

When asked to comment on his own victory from Nainital where he had defeated heavyweight Harish Rawat by over three lakh votes, he said he was hardly prepared as his candidature was announced at the last minute.

"But thanks to my dedicated party workers and Narendra Modi's popularity, a like me could win," Bhatt said.

He said a strong counter terrorism actions like the Balakot airstrike after the Pulwama attack reinforced people's trust in Modi's leadership.

"On the contrary, Congress' statements doubting the valour of the armed forces which were carried by Pakistani newspapers on the front pages hurt the party's prospects more than brightening them," Bhatt said.

On whether or not any of the MPs from Uttarakhand will get a ministerial berth, he said it did not matter as the party's return to power with a huge mandate like this was its own reward.

