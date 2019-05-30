Uber partners IOC to offer discounts on fuel for driver-partners

Thursday said it has partnered Ltd (IOCL) to offer special benefits, including discount on fuel, to the ride-hailing company's driver-partners in

In a statement, said over 12,000 driver-partners have already registered for this benefit.

"The agreement with IOCL will offer delivery partners discounts on petrol, diesel and CNG in IOCL petrol pumps across This initiative is a part of Uber's UberCARE programme for partners," the statement added.

Vigyan Kumar, (retail sales), IOCL, said, "IOCL has always been striving to add to the fuelling experience of customers coming to its retail outlet".

"...through our association with UBER, we would be giving one more reason for a driver-partner to fuel with us," he added.

Uber and South of Cities Prabhjeet Singh said the partnership is "targeted at easing the cost of fuel and giving back to partners who use the Uber app to earn a livelihood".

