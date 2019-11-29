JUST IN
Uddhav Thackeray-led govt in Maharashtra to face floor test tomorrow

Governor B K Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister along with a six-member council of ministers photo: pti

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday.

The floor test will be held in the afternoon, a Vidhan Bhawan official told PTI.

Governor B K Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3.

NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil was on Friday appointed as pro tem speaker of the Assembly. He replaces BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar who was earlier this week appointed to the post.

Walse Patil is a former speaker of the Assembly.

Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting.

Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took oath.
First Published: Fri, November 29 2019. 20:15 IST

