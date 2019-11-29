JUST IN
Month after results, Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra govt formation: Thackeray-led govt may face floor test tomorrow

Governor B K Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister along with a six-member council of ministers | Photo: PTI

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance may face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday, sources said.

The floor test is "most likey" to be held on Saturday, the Vidhan Bhawan sources told PTI.

Governor B K Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3.

Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting.

Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took oath.
