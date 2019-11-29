Maharashtra govt formation: Thackeray-led govt may face floor test tomorrow

-
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance may face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday, sources said.
The floor test is "most likey" to be held on Saturday, the Vidhan Bhawan sources told PTI.
Governor B K Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3.
Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting.
Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took oath.
