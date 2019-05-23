JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

How Australia bowl and play spin will define their success in World Cup: Ponting

BJP set to win all four seats in HP
Business Standard

UDF leading in 18 seats

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Congress led-UDF is leading in 18 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala with AICC President Rahul Gandhi leading in Wayanad constituency with 1,09,612 votes.

As per the trends released by the Election Commission at 11.00 AM, Thiruvananthapuram candidate, Shashi Tharoor is leading with 13,716 votes against the BJP candidate Kummanam Rajashekharan, who had thrown his hat into the electoral arena after resigning as Mizoram Governor.

Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam is trailing in Ernakulam constituency, where Congress candidate Hibi Eden is leading by 36,447 votes.

The ruling LDF as able to register a lead in the Alapuzha constituency, where sitting MLA A M Arif is contesting on a CPI(M) ticket.

Arif has got a narrow lead of 1,635 against UDF candidate Shanimol Usman.

The Left has also been able to lead in Kasargod constituency, where its candidate K P Satheesh Chandran is ahead of Congress candidate Raj Mohan Unnithan by 3,852 votes.

In Palakkad, the two-time sitting MP M B Rajesh is trailing by 29,378 against Congress candidate V K Sreekandan.

In politically volatile Vatakara constituency, the CPI(M) strongman P Jayarajan is trailing by 8,802 votes against Congress leader K Muraleedharan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 11:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements