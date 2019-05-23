UDF leading in 18 seats

-
Congress led-UDF is leading in 18 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala with AICC President Rahul Gandhi leading in Wayanad constituency with 1,09,612 votes.
As per the trends released by the Election Commission at 11.00 AM, Thiruvananthapuram candidate, Shashi Tharoor is leading with 13,716 votes against the BJP candidate Kummanam Rajashekharan, who had thrown his hat into the electoral arena after resigning as Mizoram Governor.
Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam is trailing in Ernakulam constituency, where Congress candidate Hibi Eden is leading by 36,447 votes.
The ruling LDF as able to register a lead in the Alapuzha constituency, where sitting MLA A M Arif is contesting on a CPI(M) ticket.
Arif has got a narrow lead of 1,635 against UDF candidate Shanimol Usman.
The Left has also been able to lead in Kasargod constituency, where its candidate K P Satheesh Chandran is ahead of Congress candidate Raj Mohan Unnithan by 3,852 votes.
In Palakkad, the two-time sitting MP M B Rajesh is trailing by 29,378 against Congress candidate V K Sreekandan.
In politically volatile Vatakara constituency, the CPI(M) strongman P Jayarajan is trailing by 8,802 votes against Congress leader K Muraleedharan.
