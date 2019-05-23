UDF leading in 18 seats

led-UDF is leading in 18 out of the 20 seats in with leading in constituency with 1,09,612 votes.

As per the trends released by the at 11.00 AM, Thiruvananthapuram candidate, is leading with 13,716 votes against the BJP candidate Kummanam Rajashekharan, who had thrown his hat into the electoral arena after resigning as

is trailing in Ernakulam constituency, where candidate is leading by 36,447 votes.

The ruling LDF as able to register a lead in the Alapuzha constituency, where sitting MLA A M Arif is contesting on a CPI(M) ticket.

Arif has got a narrow lead of 1,635 against UDF candidate

has also been able to lead in Kasargod constituency, where its candidate K P Satheesh Chandran is ahead of candidate by 3,852 votes.

In Palakkad, the two-time sitting M B Rajesh is trailing by 29,378 against Congress candidate V K Sreekandan.

In politically volatile Vatakara constituency, the CPI(M) strongman P Jayarajan is trailing by 8,802 votes against Congress K Muraleedharan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)