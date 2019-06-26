UIDAI's expenditure in FY'20 till May at Rs 30.32 cr: Prasad

Unique Authority of (UIDAI) incurred an expenditure of Rs 30.32 crore in the first two months of 2019-20 financial year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"The expenditure of UIDAI during 2016-17 was Rs 1,132.84 crore, 2017-18 was Rs 1,149.38 crore, 2018-19 was Rs 1,182.08 crore and 2019-20 (current year up to May 2019) was Rs 30.32 crore," Electronics and said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

He added that as on May 31, 2019, UIDAI generated a total of 123.82 crore to residents of the country.

The said 20.58 crore were generated in Uttar Pradesh, 11.69 crore in and 10.27 crore in

