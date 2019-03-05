Matua matriarch Binapani Devi passes away

Matriarch of the community, Binapani Devi, popularly known as 'Boro Ma', passed away at a state run hospital Tuesday evening after prolonged illness, a hospital said.

Binapani Devi, 100, was on ventilator support at the here since Sunday and breathed her last at 8.52 pm.

Narendra Modi, Governor and condoled the death of the matriarch of the Matuas, a scheduled caste community and significant political force in the state.

Boro Ma was suffering from high fever, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and mild diabetes, the said.

"She was in an 'extremely critical' condition, since last night. Her fever turned to pneumonia. Her lungs were infected. We tried our level best. Age was definitely a factor," he said.

Banerjee, who shared a very cordial relation with Boro Ma described her demise as "a personal loss".

"I have received support from her. It's a big loss to the community. My condolences to her family and my brothers and sisters of the community at this moment of grief," Banerjee told reporters at the SSKM.

"She will be accorded state-funeral with gun salute. We are proud to have conferred the Banga Bibhusan on her. May her soul rest in peace," the said.

Banga Bibhusan is the highest civilian award of the government.

Matua votes were considered a major factor in the Trinamool Congress' win in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls.

Mamata Bala Thakur, a member of Boro Ma's family, is a MP.

had met Boro Ma this February during his visit to Thakurnagar in North 24 district where he addressed a rally.

Thakurnagar is the headquarters of the Matua Mahasangh, the organisation of the the community.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Boro Ma Binapani Thakur was an icon of our times. A source of great strength and inspiration for several people, Boro Ma's rich ideals will continue to influence generations. Her emphasis on social justice and harmony will never be forgotten."



"I will always cherish the interaction I had with her. We stand in solidarity with the Matua community in this hour of sadness," he said on the

Modi also posted a photograph of his meeting with Boro Ma.

The Matuas originally hail from erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, and began migrating to at the beginning of the 1950s, mostly due to religious persecution.

With an estimated population of 30 lakh in the state, Matuas can influence results in at least five Lok Sabha seats in North and South 24 districts.

However, many of them are claimed to have still not got Indian citizenship.

In a statement, expressed his deep grief at the demise of Boro Ma and extended his heart-felt condolences to her family members and large number of followers.

