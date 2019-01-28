UK police arrest man for driving car without front tyre

Police in the UK have arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving after he drove a car erratically on a major road with a missing front tyre.

The was stopped on the A11 near Wymondham, Norfolk, by officers in the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team on Saturday, the reported.

Police said they were "shocked" to find a car being driven erratically on a major road without the right-hand front tyre.

After giving a breathalyser reading of more than three times the drink-drive limit, the was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

have expressed their shock at the state of the car.

One said on "think it is below 1.6mm" in reference to the minimum tyre tread legally required, while another said "I just want to say 'are you joking' but I know you're not".

responded: "Yes, it is the shocking reality of what we have to deal with.. The wheel is bad enough but coupled with the drink."



Driving while above the legal limit can result in six months' imprisonment, an unlimited fine or a driving ban for at least 1 year.

