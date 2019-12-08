JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Donald Trump impeachment proceeding: House Dems make constitutional case
Business Standard

Ukraine, IMF settle on 3-year cooperation deal, sign $5.5-bn agreement

Details of how the money would be used over the plan's three years weren't given

AP | PTI  |  Kyiv 

Application form, agreement, firms
Photo: Shutterstock

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund have reached agreement on a new USD 5.5 billion programme to boost the country's growth and economic reforms.

The agreement, which still must be approved by the fund's management, was reached in a Saturday telephone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

Details of how the money would be used over the plan's three years weren't given.

Zelenskiy, who was elected in April on a platform focusing on economic reforms and fighting corruption, said in a statement that the programme will accelerate growth.
First Published: Sun, December 08 2019. 23:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU