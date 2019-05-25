UN court: Russia must free detained Ukraine ships, sailors

A UN maritime tribunal has ruled that must release three Ukrainian naval vessels captured by in November and release 24 detained sailors.

The Hamburg-based delivered its ruling Saturday on the case brought against

The confrontation in the Kerch Strait, which links the with the Black Sea, marked a flashpoint in the simmering conflict over Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. Russia seized Crimea in a move that and most of the world view as illegal.

Tribunal said that judges decided Russia must "immediately" return the three ships to Ukraine's custody, and release the sailors and allow them to return to

