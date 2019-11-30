PM urges voters to turn out in large numbers in Jharkhand assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people of Jharkhand to turn out in large numbers and cast their vote in assembly polls to "enrich" democracy.

Polling is underway in the first of the five-phase assembly elections in Jharkhand.

A total of 37,83,055 voters will decide the fate of 189 candidates in 13 constituencies spread over six districts.

"Phase 1 of the Jharkhand elections is in progress. I urge those whose constituencies go to the polls today to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy," Modi tweeted.

It is usual for the prime minister to take to social media on voting days to urge people to exercise their democratic right.