Deaths due to TB down 19% between 2010-2018: Govt tells Lok Sabha
Bengal governor says communication 'black hole' ruining higher education

The Governor said he was "pained" at not being consulted over the recent appointment of the vice-chancellor of Sanskrit College and University in the city.

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Jagdeep Dhankhar

In a fresh salvo at the TMC government in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said there is a "policy paralysis" in the state's higher education system, and that he is not consulted in the affairs of universities despite being the chancellor.

Dhankhar also said that a "black hole" exists in the West Bengal's higher education ministry in terms of communication with him.

The Governor said he was "pained" at not being consulted over the recent appointment of the vice-chancellor of Sanskrit College and University in the city.

"In the ministry of higher education, there is a black hole in terms of communication with the chancellor. There is a policy paralysis and I am worried about it. I am doing everything under the sun to see that the education scenario in the universities improves," Dhankhar told PTI in an interview.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government on a number of issues since assuming charge in July.
First Published: Sat, November 30 2019. 11:35 IST

