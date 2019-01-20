Under-trial prisoner dies, family alleges custodial torture

An under-trial prisoner died after being found unconscious in his cell in Maharashtra's district Saturday, the police said.

The family of (29), the deceased, alleged that he was tortured by police which led to his death.

Rathod, a resident of Bharamba Tanda in Kannad tehsil of the district, had been arrested a few days ago in a case of house trespass, a said.

He was sent to after a court remanded him in judicial custody.

He was found unconscious in his cell Saturday evening and rushed to a government-run hospital where he was declared dead, the said.

While his family members alleged that he died due to police torture, the exact cause of death will be known after autopsy, he added.

