Undertrial dies in Muzaffarnagar jail following illness

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A 27-year-old undertrial died in the district jail here following an illness, officials said Sunday.

Jail Superintendent A K Shrivastava said Krishan, who was arrested in connection with a murder case, died Saturday evening following an illness.

He was declared dead at the district hospital, the official said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem.

First Published: Sun, February 17 2019. 10:55 IST

