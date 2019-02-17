Undertrial dies in Muzaffarnagar jail following illness

A 27-year-old died in the district jail here following an illness, officials said Sunday.

Jail A K Shrivastava said Krishan, who was arrested in connection with a murder case, died Saturday evening following an illness.

He was declared dead at the district hospital, the said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem.

