Undertrial dies in Muzaffarnagar jail following illness

A 27-year-old undertrial died in the district jail here following an illness, officials said Sunday.
Jail Superintendent A K Shrivastava said Krishan, who was arrested in connection with a murder case, died Saturday evening following an illness.
He was declared dead at the district hospital, the official said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem.
