Owner of Hotel Arpit Palace arrested in connection with fire

Goel, the owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, was arrested in connection with a massive fire which killed 17 people on its premises, police said Sunday.

The Crime Branch made the arrest from the on Saturday after the received a tip off that Goel was travelling from by flight 6E 1702, they said.

The immigration officials were alerted as a look out circular (LOC) was issued against him. On his arrival, he was detained and handed over to the Crime Branch. Goel was arrested after brief questioning, of Police (Crime) said.

He will be produced in court on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)