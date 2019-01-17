UiPath Rolls out Academic Alliance Program in India, Commits to Training 500,000 Students by 2022

/ -- is among the shaping Indian IT Industry



Announces partnership with of Kerala, Bennett University, NTTF, and to deliver new skills and learning to 200+ institutes



Aims to create professional skilled workforce with employable skills and knowledgeUiPath, the leading provider of Enterprise (RPA), rolled out its program in announcing partnerships with of Kerala, Bennett University, NTTF, and of Technology. The partnerships were announced today at the first global Academic Summit held at

Globally, the program envisions an inclusive workforce fluent in technologies and empowered to find engaging, creative, and strategic careers. Program will function globally to serve more than one million students across 1,000+ universities in the next three years.

Announcing the program, Daniel Dines, & Co-founder of UiPath, said, "In India, the program is targeting 500,000 students to be trained by 2022. At UiPath, we believe that humans and machines are partners that can herald a new and vibrant workforce. Our investment in our Academic Alliance signifies our commitment to making this workforce a reality - ensuring that all people have the and skills needed to prosper in the workplace of tomorrow."



The stated mission of the UiPath Academic Alliances program is to prepare the society for maximal employment. The program is designed to craft the premier global knowledge ecosystem together by tapping into the potential of universities, mobilizing current professionals across the globe, embracing diversity, and educating youth.

Said Raghu Subramanian, and CEO- India, UiPath, "The Program is preparing our communities for in-demand automation jobs. To this end, we are training, certifying, and engaging a large target group, including: university students, educators, experienced professionals, traditionally underrepresented groups, and youth."



Following are the MOU's signed under the UiPath Academic Alliance's program:



of and UiPath to jointly work on taking program benefits to 6-10k students and train 500+ educators in next 3 years' time. ICT Academy will also run a dedicated training program to help students get internships or fulltime jobs with companies looking at hiring students with skills. (NCR, India) is a research-driven university and promoted by (India's largest media conglomerate). As part of the engagement, students of Bennett would be able to take up - Design & Development course from the coming semester and will also help us take the program to 50+ neighbouring colleges. ( India) and UiPath to work together to help youth skill up for RPA Ecosystem. will offer UiPath RPA course to students undergoing diploma programs and extend the benefit to alumni base.

of Technology, Bhubaneshwar to set up the first to help scale RPA adoption by Skilling Educators. 200+ educators to be ramped up in 2019. Quotes



Santhosh Kurup, CEO, ICT Academy of Kerala, said, "We have a sizeable demand in companies operating in the state for RPA, and we are very pleased to have this agreement with UiPath. The agreement will enhance our competencies in producing talent that will meet the industry demand."



Prof. R. Shevgaonkar, of Bennett University, said, "The association with UiPath will add to our existing momentous leadership initiative in AI and other Bennett envisions working with key Industry partners like UiPath to fulfill its vision of producing world-class manpower in important spheres of societal requirements."



About UiPath



UiPath is leading the 'Automation First' era - championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

Recently named the 6th happiest place to work by Comparably in the U.S., UiPath is one of the fastest growing enterprise companies in history. The company is backed by over $400 million in funding from Accel, CapitalG, Credo Ventures, Earlybird's Digital East Fund, Kleiner Perkins, Seedcamp, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)