India can now soon start export of incense sticks to Europe

Indian stick exporters can now soon start shipping the product to European markets, including Italy, after putting appropriate labelling on the goods.

The exports of these sticks to were earlier facing issues after Italian customs authorities seized consignments, alleging that the product contains beyond a permissible limit.

The issue was immediately taken up by with Italian authorities for its resolution as it is a labour-intensive cottage industry.

"Thanks to a concerted effort of our embassy and competent authorities in Rome, the complex issue concerning the exports of sticks from to is finally resolved," Italian to has said in his letter to Prabhu.

As is a member of the European Union, restrictions on imports of these sticks from apply to all the member countries.

Alerts concerning Indian sticks have been removed by the the European Union's Rapid Alert System (RAPEX) database, the has said.

RAPEX is a rapid alert system for that permits the member countries to exchange information on those goods posing a risk to health and safety of consumers and measures taken to do away with that risk.

Following this removal, "it will be possible for Indian agarbatti (incense stick) manufacturers to incense sticks to the EU (including Italy) upon condition that appropriate labelling is applied," he has said.

"Label should discourage the frequent use of the product while recommending proper ventilation of the room in which combustion takes place," he has added.

The Italian ministry of economic development will finalise in the coming days the necessary administrative procedures, in particular informing the border and about the measures in order to avoid new seizures of the consignments, the letter said.

According to the Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), India annually exports these sticks worth about Rs 450 crore to

EPCH said this is a welcome move that the issues have been resolved as our products are safe for use.

Largest destinations for the product include the US, EU, the UK, and

However, the country is facing tough competition from nations such as and because they use modern machinery, Kumar said.

During April-November 2018, the exports of these sticks stood at USD 66.11 million.

