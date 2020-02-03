Unidentified miscreants open fire at Gate No 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia

JUST IN
Sonia Gandhi hospitalised for check up after she complains of stomach ache
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jamia
Students try to breach the police barricading during thier protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act. PTI

Two unidentified persons opened fire at Gate No 5 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said.

A statement issued by the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the varsity, said the attackers were on a red scooty.

No one was injured in the attack. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement said.

Police said they were verifying the JCC's claims.
First Published: Mon, February 03 2020. 00:20 IST

