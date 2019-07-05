Union Budget: Maha CM, ally Sena hail it, disappointing says

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday hailed the Union Budget for 2019-20 as "visionary" and said it will steer the country with greater speed towards becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy ushering in a "New India".

On the other hand, opposition leaders were unimpressed and dismissed the budget as "confusing, disappointing and one that will pinch the pockets of the common man".

They alleged the budget did not address concerns related to price rise, unemployment, agriculture and black money.

"Congratulations Hon @narendramodi ji & @nsitharaman ji! This is a visionary budget which will steer India with even greater speed towards 5 trillion dollar economy! The very fact Modi ji's Govt could add a trillion dollar in just 5years makes it more achievable! #BudgetForNewIndia," Fadnavis said in a series of tweets.

Fadnavis observed the budget stressed on schemes for "villages, poor and farmers" and women, making it more inclusive, adding that it gives more emphasis on higher and technical education.

"Banking reforms continue! Rs 4 lakh crore NPAs realised and with new provisions to help NBFCs, more liquidity will be available for businesses. #BudgetForNewIndia," Fadnavis said.

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told PTI that the budget stresses on the welfare of the poor, farmers and women.

"Sitharaman ji has presented a budget respecting the poor, farmers and women and keeping in mind the dream of realising a New India by 2025," Mungantiwar said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande, the BJP's ally in the NDA government at the Centre, welcomed the budgetary provisions.

"This is an all-inclusive and balanced budget. It gives priority to rural economy...Plus, a woman minister presented the budget which was a proud moment," Kayande said.

She praised the budget over its provisions relating to education and railways.

Kayande, however, said the government's proposal to increase import duty on gold and precious metals from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent could be reconsidered.

"It should be reduced as gold has emotional value attached to it in the country," she said.

Picking holes in the budget, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil dubbed it as "confusing".

"The budget seems confused budget. There is no clarity about which sector it wants to prioritise. In fact, it was expected hefty funds would be made available for the already existing agriculture-related schemes #Budget2019," Former Maharashtra Finance Minister Patil tweeted.

He said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was expected to address the price rise issue keeping in mind concerns of women, but in vain.

"It was expected that there would be something in the budget at least that would speed up the development growth engine, but nothing of that sort has happened. Instead, this budget will retard the natural growth process," he observed.

Patil claimed Sitharaman appeared "clueless" about taking steps as finance minister to strengthen the economy.

He alleged the government "which had boasted about bringing black money to India" from abroad has not mentioned anything on this aspect in the budget.

His party colleague and Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde noted the budget offered "nothing" to the state.

He alleged the "privatisation of the railways through public private partnership" model will make rail services a costly affair.

"The country's economy hasn't yet got back on track post uncalled for demonetisation and unfathomable implementation of GST. Prices are rising, unemployment growing. Industries, trades, businesses are collapsing. Banks are in loss, the government has failed in finding headway from this," Munde tweeted.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the provision to levy Rs 1 cess on diesel and petrol would pinch pockets of the common man. "Disappointing" he said of the budget.

Leader of opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, expressed disappointment on the budget and said it would bring about price rise.

Speaking in Nagpur, he said, "The increase in the price of petrol in the budget will bring about price rise. There are no special provisions in the budget for farmers and unemployed. The common man will not get anything from the budget," he said.

