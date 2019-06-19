Oppn MLAs seek probe in 'leak' of budget on FM's Twitter a/c

Opposition lawmakers on Wednesday staged a protest over the alleged "leak" of budget provisions on Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's handle before presentation in the Assembly, and sought a probe into the matter.

The legislators, including NCP's Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Dhananjay Munde, held a demonstration over the issue in the premises during the ongoing monsoon session.

"The government leaked the budget on even before it was presented before the legislature by Mungantiwar on Tuesday. We are protesting against the government's such irresponsible approach. We want a probe into the matter by the cyber cell,"Munde said.

and Mungantiwar on Tuesday dismissed the budget "leak" charge, saying the provisions were put out on 15 minutes after the minister began his budget speech in the

Meanwhile, the opposition legislators also criticised the BJP-led state government over the drought situation and sought complete farm loan waiver.

They also took a dig at the government for allegedly sidelining senior BJP MLA Eknath Khadse, as he approached the legislature premises to attend the session.

Khadse, who was earlier considered No. 2 in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, resigned from the cabinet in June 2016 over corruption allegations in a land deal, but he was later given a clean chit by the

