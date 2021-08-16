Union Health Minister Mandaviya arrives in Kerala to review Covid situation

-
ALSO READ
Health Minister Mandaviya to visit Kerala, Assam to review Covid situation
Health minister Mandaviya speaks to Kerala CM over Covid situation
4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Kerala Finance Minister to present maiden Budget of Vijayan govt 2.0
-
A central team led by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrived in Kerala on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state which is presently accounting for more than half of the nation's daily fresh infection caseload.
Kerala on Sunday reported 18,582 new COVID-19 cases which was more than half of the national total of 32,937 fresh coronavirus cases.
On Sunday, the test positivity rate was 15.11 per cent in the southern state.
A Thiruvananthapuram Airport official confirmed that the Union minister landed and has left the airport.
According to his itinerary, Mandaviya is expected to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Health Minister Veena George and other officials involved in COVID management in the state in the afternoon.
Subsequently, he is scheduled to visit the Hindustan Latex Ltd (HLL) office in Thiruvananthapuram as well as the government medical college and hospital in the state capital before returning to Delhi later in the evening.
Mandaviya is accompanied by the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other senior officials of the health ministry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU