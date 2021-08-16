Vistara says Delhi-London flights will stop using Afghanistan airspace

-
Vistara's flights from Delhi to London have stopped using Afghanistan airspace as the country faces an uncertain future after Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on Sunday.
The Afghanistan airspace on Monday was declared "uncontrolled" by the Kabul airport and transit flights have been asked to avoid it.
Vistara spokesperson said on Monday, "We have stopped using Afghanistan airspace and are taking an alternate route for our flights to and from London Heathrow."
"We are closely working with the relevant authorities to monitor and assess the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our passengers, staff and aircraft," the spokesperson added.
Vistara is not going to reduce the number of its Delhi-London flights.
The full-service carrier currently operates four weekly flights on Delhi-London-Delhi route.
