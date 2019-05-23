Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal wins from Bikaner

-
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal won the Bikaner seat by defeating his cousin and Congress rival Madan Gopal Meghwal, who had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service (IPS) to contest the Lok Sabha election.
Arjun Ram, who won the seat for the third time, defeated his cousin by 2,64,081 votes. While he polled 6,57,743 votes, Madan Gopal received 3,93,662 votes.
The seat has been a BJP stronghold. Bollywood actor Dharmendra had won from Bikaner in 2004 followed by Meghwal in 2009 and 2014.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arjun Ram defeated the INC candidate by a margin of 3,08,079 votes. In 2009, he emerged victorious from this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 19,575 votes.
BJP veteran Devi Singh Bhati had protested Arjun Ram's candidature from Bikaner, terming him an agent of the Congress and even submitted his resignation from the party.
