Union Minister Babul Supriyo accuses Banerjee of shielding 'corrupt', demands Prez Rule in WB

on Monday demanded imposition of President's rule in as he slammed Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of aligning with those indulging in corruption.

The from in also alleged that Banerjee was doing a "drama" and creating a constitutional crisis to shield her "corrupt and tainted accomplices".

"President's Rule should be imposed on to control this 'Rogue' #TMchhi Govt under a corrupt CM Mamta Banerjee. This is a constitutional crisis 'created' by Mamata to shield her corrupt & tainted accomplices (sic)," Supriyo said in a tweet.

In an unprecedented development Sunday evening, Banerjee sat on a dharna, protesting the CBI's attempt to quiz in connection with chit fund scams.

Banerjee said Monday she will continue her "Satyagraha till the country and its Constitution are saved". The skipped meals and remained awake the entire night on a makeshift dais here along with some senior ministers and party members.

Supriyo, the Minister of and Public Enterprises, said it was "shameful that the opposition raises a hue and cry forgetting that this is about a who is accused of destroying and tampering evidence connected to a scam where almost (Rs) 35,000 crore belonging to the rural poor of WB, has been looted".

He alleged that leaders of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool (TNC) were involved in the scam.

The TMC has rejected the allegations, maintaining that its leaders were being targeted due to political vendetta.

A team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and whisked to a police station.

The wants to quiz Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of probing the scams, regarding missing documents and files.

Several political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, N Chandrababu Naidu and have come out in support of Banerjee.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)