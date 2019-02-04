Will continue Satyagraha till country is saved: Mamata Banerjee

Minister Mamata Banerjee, who began a sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the in connection with chit fund scams, said Monday she will continue her "Satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved".

The Minister skipped meals and remained awake the entire night on a makeshift dais here along with some senior ministers and party members.

"This is a Satyagraha and I'll continue till the country is saved," Banerjee told reporters who accompanied her at the place of dharna.

She said she was getting calls from politicians, including former Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister Kamalnath, and Gujarat MLA and

Asked if any of the leaders would arrive in the city to meet her, Banerjee said, "I've no idea about that. If someone wants to come, we will welcome them. This fight is not by my party. It is for my government".

Several party supporters from different districts thronged the area shouting slogans in support of Banerjee.

"We have come here in support of our beloved didi. We stand in support of her," said a supporter from Halisahar.

In an unprecedented development Sunday evening, Banerjee sat on a dharna, protesting CBI's attempt to quiz chief in connection with chit fund scams.

A team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and were whisked to a police station.

The wants to quiz Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of police probing the scams, regarding missing documents and files.

Several political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, Chief Minister M Chandrababu Naidu, R J D national Lalu Prasad, came out in support of Banerjee.

Gandhi called up Banerjee and extended support to her, saying the entire opposition is together and it will defeat the fascist forces.

