Union minister Naik likely to appear before court as witness in cheating case against former staffer

Union Ayush Yesso is likely to appear before a court here on Monday as a witness in a case registered against his former staffer.

The case will be heard before First Class (JMFC), Panaji, Artikumari

Aires Rodrigues, who is representing the complainant Mervin Fernandes in the case, said the is expected to appear before the court on Monday.

The minister's former staffer, Vinod Desai, was booked last year under section 420 ( and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly demanding Rs 6 lakh from Fernandes under the pretext of providing him a job in the government.

Desai had allegedly taken an advance payment of Rs two lakh from Fernandes.

As Desai failed to keep his promise, Fernandes demanded refund of his money. However, the cheque of Rs one lakh issued by Desai bounced, following which Fernandes approached police on September 20, 2018.

In the FIR, was named as one of the five witnesses in the case.

Last month, a had issued summons against Naik directing him to depose as a witness in the case.

