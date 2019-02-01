University student killed as vehicle falls into gorge

A university student was killed and eight others were injured when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in district of early Friday, police said.

The of the vehicle fell asleep and lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the gorge, about 30-metre off the road, between Logum Jini and Biru villages.

Nine people including the were in the vehicle going from Itanagar to Aalo.

The deceased has been identified as Dakpor Kamra, a student of the at Aalo, police said.

The body has been handed over to his relatives and the injured were taken to Aalo general hospital.

The was arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)