Akhilesh Yadav demands quota benefits for OBC students in state-funded central medical colleges

Yadav Friday wrote to the Centre demanding reservation benefits for OBC students in state-funded central medical colleges.

In a letter to HRD Prakash Javedkar, he said, "The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) is held every year for admission to 25,000 MBBS seats in the country. On the basis of marks, a list is prepared and under it 85 per cent seats are kept for state medical colleges in which reservation is given to OBCs."



"On the remaining 15 per cent seats, kept for central medical colleges, one fourth are kept for Centre-funded colleges on which OBC reservation is applicable, but on the rest three-fourth seats kept for state-funded colleges OBCs are not given reservation," Yadav said.

He said that due to this reason, every year 700 OBC students cannot get the benefit of reservation and added that the should consider the interest of students.

