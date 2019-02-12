Unseeded Jaishnav stuns 2nd seed Nithish

Second-seeded Nithish Baalaji of Telangana was shocked by unseeded Jaishnav Shinde of in the All India Ranking Super Series for boys and girls under 14 tennis on Tuesday.

In another pre-quarter final clash, humbled fourth seeded Anannya Bhatia in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 in the tournament organised by the of Bombay Midcity and State (MSLTA).

The 13-year-old Shinde defeated Nithish in a tight three-set match 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

In the first set, Jaishnav looked comfortable as he led by 6-3, before Nithish came storming back and with a few good games of his own was able to level proceedings in the second set 2-6.

In the final set once again Jaishnav played a steady game and won the set 6-2.

Manas Dhamne continued with his good run and beat Manvardhan Rakhecha 6-1, 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal against seventh seed Daksh Prasad.

In the girls' section, the top eight players, Chandni Srinivasan, Salonee Day, Amodini Naik, Jennika Jaison, Swara Katkar, Kyra Shetty, and Ruma Gaikaiwari, qualified for the quarterfinals.

Following are the results: Boys under-14 (pre quarter finals): 1-Krishang Raghuvanshi bt Arnav Manral 6-2, 6-0; 2-Manan Nath bt Qualifyer Yohan Chokhany 6-3, 6-1; 3-Manas Dhamne bt Manvardhan Rakhecha 6-1, 6-1; Jaishnav Shinde bt 2-Nithish Baalaji 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Girls under 14: (pre quarter finals): 1- Chandni Srinivasan bt Gauri Mangaonkar 6-2, 6-1; 7-Dey Salonee bt Qualifyer Aditi Roy 6-1, 6-0; 3- bt Sneha Sundaraneedi 6-1, 6-2; bt 4- Anannya Bhatia 6-1, 6-3; bt 5- Saumrita Verma 6-1, 6-2.

