Unseeded Naisha shocks second seed Renee to enter round three

Unseeded Naisha Srivastav of packed off second seed of to enter the girls' singles third round in the 13th Ramesh Desai Memorial Under 16 Tennis Nationals here on Tuesday.

Lanky, bespectacled Naisha, ranked 65th in the country, served consistently and dominated the rallies to unsettle Renee, who is ranked fifth, and cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 win to book her place in the last 16 at the Cricket Club of India.

However, top seed Sirimalla Sanjana of Telangana did not have to exert herself too much as she sailed past Kanupriya Rajawat of 6-0, 6-0 in another second round match.

The boys' event witnessed a major upset as the number one seed Udit Gogoi of crashed at the first hurdle, going down to of in three hard-fought sets in a first round match.

Arjeria played steadily and won some close points to clinch a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory.

The boy proved that his win over the top seed was no in the pan as he later entered the last 16 by ousting of in straight sets.

Results: Girls singles (2nd round): 1-Sirimalla Sanjana (TS) beat Kanupriya Rajawat (RJ) 6-0, 6-0; S.R. Ananya (TN) beat Pavithra Narem (AP) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; Divya Bhardwaj (GJ) beat Ishita Jadhav (MH) 6-1, 6-1; Karthika Vijay (TN) beat (MH) 6-0, 6-0; Reshma Maruri (KA) beat Rutuja Chaphalkar (MH) 6-1, 6-1; (HR) beat Aarni Yellu (TS) 6-2, 6-0; Saniya Masand (KA) beat Hrudaya Shah (MH) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; (HR) beat Deepshika Sriram (KA) 6-4, 6-2; Renne Singla (HR) beat Apurva Vemuri (TS) 6-1, 6-1; Lakshmi Arunkumar (TN) beat Mekhala (WB) 6-3, 6-1; Abhaya Vemuri (TS) beat Sanvi Ahluwalia (DL) 6-2, 6-2; Vidhi Jani (GJ) beat Veda Raju Prapurna (TS) 7-5, 6-1; (DL) beat Sai (MH) 6-2, 6-3; Bhumika Tripathi (MH) beat Vaishnavi Adkar (MH) 6-3, 7-6(4); Tanushri Pandey (UP) beat Kavya Khirwar (DL) 4-6, 7-6(6) 6-1; Naisha Srivastav (KA) beat 2- (RJ) 6-4, 6-2.

Boys singles (2nd round): (MP) beat (MH) 6-1, 6-4; Yashraj Dalvi (MH) beat Shivam Kadam (MH) 6-2, 6-4; (HR) beat Kush Sharma (UP) 6 -1, 6-1; Bushan Haobam (MN) beat Monil Lotlikar (KA) 6-2, 7-5; Dhruv Tangri (PB) beat Agriya Yadav (HR) 6-0, 6-0; (MH) beat Adhirit Awal (TN) 6-2, 6-2; (MP) beat Rishi Jalota (CH) 6-1, 6-3; Saheb Sodhi (MH) beat Kabir Chhabria (KA) 6-0, 6-2; (HR) beat Divgurjot Singh (PB) 6-3, 6-2; (HR) beat Kartik Saxena (DL) 6-1, 6-2; (HR) beat (DL) 6-1, 6-0; (MP) beat Sukhpreet Jhoje (CH) 6-1, 6-3; Anargha Ganguly (MH) beat Heerak Vora (GJ) 6-3, 6-3; Daksh Agarwal (MH) beat (MH) 6-3, 6-4; Nithilan Eric (KA) beat Nitis Baalaji (TN) 7-5, 6-3; Chirag Duhan (HR) beat Nikhil Niranjan (KA) 6-4, 6-2.

