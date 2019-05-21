Unseeded Naisha shocks second seed Renee to enter round three

Unseeded Naisha Srivastav of Karnataka packed off second seed Renee Singh of Rajasthan to enter the girls' singles third round in the CCI 13th Ramesh Desai Memorial Under 16 Tennis Nationals here on Tuesday.
Lanky, bespectacled Naisha, ranked 65th in the country, served consistently and dominated the rallies to unsettle Renee, who is ranked fifth, and cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 win to book her place in the last 16 at the Cricket Club of India.
However, top seed Sirimalla Sanjana of Telangana did not have to exert herself too much as she sailed past Kanupriya Rajawat of Rajasthan 6-0, 6-0 in another second round match.
The boys' event witnessed a major upset as the number one seed Udit Gogoi of Assam crashed at the first hurdle, going down to Ayushmaan Arjeria of Madhya Pradesh in three hard-fought sets in a first round match.
Arjeria played steadily and won some close points to clinch a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory.
The MP boy proved that his win over the top seed was no flash in the pan as he later entered the last 16 by ousting Karim Alim Khan of Maharashtra in straight sets.
Results: Girls singles (2nd round): 1-Sirimalla Sanjana (TS) beat Kanupriya Rajawat (RJ) 6-0, 6-0; S.R. Ananya (TN) beat Pavithra Narem (AP) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; Divya Bhardwaj (GJ) beat Ishita Jadhav (MH) 6-1, 6-1; Karthika Vijay (TN) beat Radhika Mahajan (MH) 6-0, 6-0; Reshma Maruri (KA) beat Rutuja Chaphalkar (MH) 6-1, 6-1; Anjali Rathi (HR) beat Aarni Yellu (TS) 6-2, 6-0; Saniya Masand (KA) beat Hrudaya Shah (MH) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Pari Singh (HR) beat Deepshika Sriram (KA) 6-4, 6-2; Renne Singla (HR) beat Apurva Vemuri (TS) 6-1, 6-1; Lakshmi Arunkumar (TN) beat Mekhala Manna (WB) 6-3, 6-1; Abhaya Vemuri (TS) beat Sanvi Ahluwalia (DL) 6-2, 6-2; Vidhi Jani (GJ) beat Veda Raju Prapurna (TS) 7-5, 6-1; Jannat Anand (DL) beat Sai Rajesh Bhoyar (MH) 6-2, 6-3; Bhumika Tripathi (MH) beat Vaishnavi Adkar (MH) 6-3, 7-6(4); Tanushri Pandey (UP) beat Kavya Khirwar (DL) 4-6, 7-6(6) 6-1; Naisha Srivastav (KA) beat 2-Renee Singh (RJ) 6-4, 6-2.
Boys singles (2nd round): Ayushmaan Arjeria (MP) beat Karim Alim Khan (MH) 6-1, 6-4; Yashraj Dalvi (MH) beat Shivam Kadam (MH) 6-2, 6-4; Karan Singh (HR) beat Kush Sharma (UP) 6 -1, 6-1; Bushan Haobam (MN) beat Monil Lotlikar (KA) 6-2, 7-5; Dhruv Tangri (PB) beat Agriya Yadav (HR) 6-0, 6-0; Arjun Gohad (MH) beat Adhirit Awal (TN) 6-2, 6-2; Deep Munim (MP) beat Rishi Jalota (CH) 6-1, 6-3; Saheb Sodhi (MH) beat Kabir Chhabria (KA) 6-0, 6-2; Krishna Hooda (HR) beat Divgurjot Singh (PB) 6-3, 6-2; Aman Dahiya (HR) beat Kartik Saxena (DL) 6-1, 6-2; Ajay Singh (HR) beat Tushar Mittal (DL) 6-1, 6-0; Denim Yadav (MP) beat Sukhpreet Jhoje (CH) 6-1, 6-3; Anargha Ganguly (MH) beat Heerak Vora (GJ) 6-3, 6-3; Daksh Agarwal (MH) beat Faiz Nasyam (MH) 6-3, 6-4; Nithilan Eric (KA) beat Nitis Baalaji (TN) 7-5, 6-3; Chirag Duhan (HR) beat Nikhil Niranjan (KA) 6-4, 6-2.
