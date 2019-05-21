Three people arrested for supplying psychotropic drug 'Tramadol'

The police have arrested three people from Khajuri Khas area for allegedly supplying psychotropic drug 'Tramadol' and recovered capsules worth over Rs 1.3 crore in the international market, officials said Tuesday.

Tramadol, a painkiller pharma drug, has been declared a "psychotropic substance" by the

The (NCB) had last year said the drug was being internationally smuggled, and had possible supply links to the global terror group

The accused have been identified as (21), (30) - both residents of Ghaziabad and (21), a resident of Karawal Nagar in Delhi, they said.

"During a checking drive on the service road near at Khajoori Khas on May 16, police nabbed two persons while they were trying to flee on their scooter," Atul Kumar Thakur, of Police (Northeast), said.

Police recovered a total of nine cartons containing 39,000 capsules of 'Tramadol', also known as fighter drug, he said.

Their associate was also arrested from Loni in Ghaziabad and a total of 81,960 capsules of 'Tramadol' were recovered from his possession, the DCP said.

Further interrogation revealed that all the accused had worked in different medical shops. has knowledge of different medicines or drugs, he said.

Ankit used to receive the consignment of contraband drugs from different sources and his associates and used to distribute them to various suppliers and customers across the country, Thakur said.

Accused Ankit was an expert in packing and concealing of such contraband drug. This consignment was to be handed over in and Haryana, he added.

A total of 6.048 kilograms - 1,20,960 capsules of 'Tramadol' drug and one scooter has been recovered from their possession, police said, adding further investigation is on in the matter.

