Untitled Interactive Signs Multi-million Contract Deal to Develop ML-Based Systems

/ -- India-based digital marketing/software development agency, Interactive has been awarded a five year contract to develop systems to study and predict behaviour in patients suffering from diabetes, and heart ailments.

The pitch which went on for more than a year, had the start-up company developing multiple prototypes to enable with the highest predictability rate among the competition. The contract is a major milestone for the company with its solutions being deployed on a wide scale.

" Interactive has always upheld the belief that technology is to be utilised for a much greater purpose. With this contract, is on the map for bigger challenges to steer humanity towards a better promising future. The systems will be the first of their kind to enable prediction before it even shows up on the physical body. Our teams have been closely associated with medical researchers to understand the progression of and how patterns can be identified to ensure timely alerts to the patients years ahead, stopping regression," said Mr Arjun Krishnan, at

About



Based in Delhi, and Chennai, is an award winning and software development start-up servicing major FMCG brands in & the USA. The agency's is responsible for the creation and implementation of several projects in the automation and The company's diversification into and development has allowed cutting-edge in the field of and systems. For more details visit

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)