Soybean futures up Rs 15 on upbeat demand

prices rose by Rs 15 to Rs 3,651 per in futures trade Tuesday after traders raised their bets following positive overseas leads.

Marketmen said widening of portfolios by investors who tracked positive global cues supported prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, the most-active July contract of rose by Rs 15 or 0.41 per cent to Rs 3,651 per with an open interest of 1,09,700 lots.

The contract for delivery in August was trading lower by Rs 9 or 0.25 per cent to Rs 3,672 per with an open interest of 17,740 lots.

Soyabean contracts firmed up in on expectations of low yields and lower than expected sown area in the US.

