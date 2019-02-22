UP ATS arrests two alleged JeM terrorists from Deoband

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two alleged (JeM) terrorists from in district, of Police O P Singh said on Friday.

The two men arrested are from Kulgam and Aquib from Pulwama in

Both were involved in recruiting members for the JeM, the DGP told reporters.

Asked whether the two men were involved in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, Singh said, "It's difficult to tell whether they came here before the Pulwama attack or after that. The probe is on.

