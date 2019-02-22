Indian-Americans mourn Pulwama terror attack victims

Over 300 Indian-Americans gathered at the House here to express their solidarity and mourn the killing of 40 soldiers in one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

At least 40 (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14 in a suicide attack claimed by Pakistan-based (JeM) terror group.

A condolence meeting was organised by Culture Center and Indian-American Community of Greater during which the terror attack in unanimously.

They urged that all nations need to stand together with and the US in their fight against those carrying out such "brutal crimes".

Officials present at the prayer meeting were of India Surendra Adhana, district representatives of US Senators and Ted Cruz, representatives of Congressman Al Green, Congressman and county K P George.

They read statements from US lawmakers strongly condemning the "barbaric act of terrorism" in Jammu and Kashmir's district and conveyed deepest condolences to the government of India.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. The stands alongside India in confronting terror and defeating it," they said.

Describing the terrorist attack as a "despicable act" of violence, top lawmakers rallied behind India's effort to fight terrorism and said such "heinous" crimes will not weaken the resolve of its people.

read Modi's statement against terrorism and praised valour and strength of security forces.

Adhana appreciated the bipartisan support mentioning over 60 Congressmen and senators.

Various American Organisations' heads spoke at the occasion and conveyed deepest condolances.

"We as Indian-Americans are from two lands, which both abhor and stand against terrorism, and such acts wont be acceptable by any nation," said of

"As an Indian-American, I feel a part of their community and am here to pray for their peace and well-being," said Gitesh Desai, Sewa International

"Violent terriorist acts are never acceptable and must be condemned by us all," said prominent Indian-American leader

Similar events were held in various temples in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, throughout the week.

Participants have been urging the government "to take steps to severely punish" the JeM and other terrorist organisations.

The protest is organised by Friends of Indian Society International and supported by Kashmiri Pandits of Greater Houston and Indian Community of Greater Houston.

" is the fountainhead of global terrorism. Any western country which has participated in war on jihadi terror has suffered from attacks coming from terrorists based out of Pakistan," said of

"By staging these protests outside the consulate we want to send a clear and loud message that terrorists and terrorist sympathisers would be eliminated," Amar said.

Meanwhile, Indian-American community will hold peaceful mass protest over the Pulwama terrorist attack against sponsored terrorism outside the early Friday.

