Business Standard

USFDA completes audit of Dr Reddy's Shreveport plant in US with zero observations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Friday said that the US health regulator has completed audit of its Shreveport facility in the US without any observations.

In a regulatory filing Dr Reddy's said, "The audit of our formulations Shreveport plant, Louisiana, USA, by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has been completed with zero observations".

As per UDFDA, observations are made when in the investigator's judgment, conditions or practices observed would indicate that any food, drug, device or cosmetic has been adulterated or is being prepared, packed, or held under conditions whereby it may become adulterated or rendered injurious to health.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,640 per scrip on BSE, up 2.11 per cent from their previous close.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 13:25 IST

