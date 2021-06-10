JUST IN
LPG customers may get to decide distributor of their choice on refill form
Business Standard

Draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041: What's in store for the capital?

DDA is planning a 'future-ready' capital and a '24-hour city' with an active nightlife having facilities similar to global megacities.

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Transport Makeover

The draft Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041, proposed on Wednesday, envisions a city that promotes cycling and walking. 
 
For efficient transportation, a barrier-free and continuous non-motorised transport network infrastructure such as footpaths, cycling tracks, etc. is proposed in the plan.
 
Subways or foot over bridges are planned to be cross-programmed through commercial activity, public art, street performances etc., to ensure a safe and vibrant environment.

 

The Green Dream

The MPD also introduces vertical mixing, tradeable floor area ratio and green-blue factor for the future-ready capital of the country.
 
Vertical mixing is a combination of different facilities or services within the same building or a plot. Generally, the lower floors have commercial set-ups such as retail stores and the upper floors are kept for private uses -- offices, residential units or guest houses.

The provision of green-blue factor (BGF) aims to ensure and maintain desired levels of green and blue elements in new development projects.

This feature allows roof gardens, terrace gardens, green walls, landscaped structures in all development projects.
 
The master plan also proposes green mobility corridors, exclusive pedestrian and cycling pathways along natural drains and river Yamuna as city-level dedicated corridors.
 
Battery-operated e-bikes and other green mobility options may be encouraged.

 

Affordable Housing

Affordable rental housing, residential areas with complete facilities and small format housing will be some of the key focus areas of housing development in the national capital.
 
The plan also checks on the further growth of unauthorised colonies, adding that there should be development of urban villages within two years of the notification of the MPD 2041.
 
According to the draft plan by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi's population is estimated to go up to 3.9 crores against the 1.67 crores in the 2011 Census.

 

Fixing Parking Mess

Consistent with the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, a comprehensive area-based approach shall be adopted for the management of parking in an area or locality.
 
Also, parking charges for public parking will be "dynamic" and variable rates shall apply across the city at different times to spatially distribute the parking demand.

 

Nightlife

The MPD 2041 advocates for identifying nodes and circuits in the city for continuing work, cultural activity and entertainment at night to attract tourists and locals.
 
This will improve economic yield by extending the utilisation of workspaces, and safety in the city by promoting a vibrant nightlife, the draft plan proposes.

 


First Published: Thu, June 10 2021. 17:10 IST

