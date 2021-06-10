Prime Minister Modi to virtually attend outreach sessions of G7 summit

-
ALSO READ
Leaking official secrets of military operations is treason: Congress
National capital should embody glory of today's India: PM Modi
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday
PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in RS today
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in Kochi on Sunday
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the outreach sessions of the G7 summit on June 12 and 13, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
Last month, the MEA said Modi will not travel to the UK to attend the summit of the G7 grouping in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.
The G7 comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US.
As chair of G7, the UK has invited India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa to the summit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU