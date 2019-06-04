UP doubles penalty for using mobile phones while driving, riding two wheelers without helmet

Using while and riding two wheelers without will attract penalty of Rs 1,000 in instead of Rs 500 earlier



to ensure stricter adherence to traffic laws in the state.

The state cabinet at its meeting Tuesday, also pegged the penalty for without licence at Rs 1,000, double the amount charged earlier.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, said, "The Cabinet has decided to double fines for violating traffic rules. Violators will be charged Rs 500 (earlier Rs 300) for without number plate, Rs 1,000 (earlier Rs. 500) for driving without license, Rs 1,000 (earlier Rs 500) for using while driving and Rs 1,000 (earlier Rs 500) for driving without "



The Cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal allowing vehicle owners in the state to port the registration number of their vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)