UP govt announces Rs 100 hike in pension to all destitute

The government has announced a monthly hike of Rs 100 in to all destitute persons even as it rejected reports of launching a special scheme for seers.

At present, all old age, widow and disabled destitute persons get a monthly of Rs 400.

The has issued directives to authorities concerned to organise camps all over the state till January 30 to enrol all those eligible for the assistance, a said.

for Social Welfare Ramapati said the aim is to cover all destitute under the pension scheme.

The said that a section of the media is saying that a scheme is being brought specially for saints and seers which is not true.

"Whoever is eligible and fulfils requisite norms will be brought under the scheme," Shastri pointed out.

With this, nine lakh new beneficiaries are likely to be included under the pension scheme taking the total number of those benefitting from it to more than 70 lakh, the said, adding that this will result in an additional burden of Rs 600 crores on the state exchequer.

On reports that the was preparing to give pension to seers, the and former chief this morning said it was an "appeasement move" ahead of the upcoming

Taking a jibe at the state government, Yadav said the seers should get at least Rs 20,000 per month as pension.

"Those reciting Ramayana and other such persons should be given at least Rs 20,000 monthly pension. Those playing roles of Ram, Lakshman and Sita should also be given pension," he said.

