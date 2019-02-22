UP minister extends support to industry to tackle smuggling, counterfeiting issues

Minister Friday extended his support and cooperation to the industry's efforts to curb smuggling and counterfeiting activities.

Pathak, who holds portfolios of justice, legislative, and political pension, urged the industry to come out with a set of recommendations, which will be 'duly considered while designing the future policies.'



"I congratulate this initiative to curb the menace of smuggling and counterfeiting activities, which is destroying economy, and extend my support in working collaboratively with the industry body," he said while addressing a seminar organised by FICCI CASCADE ( and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) here.

"If adequate and necessary support from the general public is received, the government will be better equipped to fight the hazards of smuggling and counterfeiting and make new laws on the subject," he said.

FICCI state Amar Tulsiyan, while addressing the conference, said counterfeiting and smuggling adversely impact industries, consumers, governments and economies.

It is imperative to understand the need for safeguarding the rights of legitimate industry in developing competitiveness in various sectors of the economy, he added.

"During the last 20 years, the volume of counterfeiting activity, globally, has increased 100 times and the size of trade in counterfeited goods is 10 per cent of the legal international trade (around 2 per cent of the world's overall economic output). The problem of illicit trade is much more serious than it is commonly perceived," FICCI CASCADE P C Jha said.

