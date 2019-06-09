UP to remain largest sugar producer in country: Minister

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana said on Sunday the state was all set to retain its position as the largest producer of sugar in the country.

Addressing a gathering in the three-day jaggery festival here, the cane development and sugar mills minister claimed that the state was also at the first position in the recovery of sugarcane.

Rana said the state government was taking every step to ensure full payment to the farmers for their crops. He assured jaggery producers of solving their problems and promote the industry.

Over one hundred jaggery producers are participating in the festival, held in a college compound till Monday, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 21:10 IST

