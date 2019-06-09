UP to remain largest sugar producer in country: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Muzaffarnagar gets three new family courts
Oppn members stage walkout from UP assembly over sugarcane dues issue
UP govt to withdraw 18 cases related to Muzaffarnagar riots
Muzaffarnagar riots: UP govt yet to give permission to withdraw cases
UP govt accuses SP of doing little for farmers during its rule
-
Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana said on Sunday the state was all set to retain its position as the largest producer of sugar in the country.
Addressing a gathering in the three-day jaggery festival here, the cane development and sugar mills minister claimed that the state was also at the first position in the recovery of sugarcane.
Rana said the state government was taking every step to ensure full payment to the farmers for their crops. He assured jaggery producers of solving their problems and promote the industry.
Over one hundred jaggery producers are participating in the festival, held in a college compound till Monday, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU