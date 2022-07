UPI transactions remain above Rs 10 trillion in June, shows NPCI data

UPI-enabled digital transaction remained above Rs 10 lakh crore in June for the second month in a row, data from showed on Friday.

However, it was down by nearly 3 per cent from the previous month.

The transaction value under Unified Payments Interface (or BHIM UPI) digital payments in June 2022 stood at Rs 10,14,384 crore, down by 2.6 per cent from the previous month, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed.

The UPI-led payments during the month were in correspondence to a total of 5.86 billion transactions.

In May 2022, the transactions were valued at Rs 10,41,506 crore involving total number of 5.95 billion transactions.

In April, the transactions were worth Rs 9,83,302 crore through a total of 5.58 billion transactions.

