Indigenous stealth drone makes maiden flight from test range in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
Why Indian drone startups are lagging behind in the fund-raising race
Drone manufacturers on hiring spree amid fresh funding, policy initiatives
Making of India's drone economy
Drone tech start-up AUS signs Rs 3.75 cr lease financing deal with Grip
Everything you need to know about the drone-as-a-service model
-
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight of its “Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator” from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka on Friday.
“Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, way point navigation and a smooth touchdown,” the DRDO announced in a press release.
“The aircraft is powered by a small turbofan engine. The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft were developed indigenously,” stated the DRDO.
“This flight marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies towards the development of future unmanned aircraft and is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies,” the DRDO added.
The stealth drone, also referred to as an Unmanned Combat Airborne Vehicle (UCAV), has been designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, one of the DRDO’s premier avionics research laboratories.
The UCAV is a precursor to the Ghatak armed stealth drone programme called the Autonomous Unmanned Research Aircraft, or AURA. The ADE has described the AURA as a self-defending, high-speed, reconnaissance UAV with a weapons firing capability.
This secretive weapon system came to public notice in 2010, when the DRDO acknowledged the existence of the “Indian Unmanned Strike Aircraft” (IUSA), a drone built of lightweight composite materials and capable of delivering laser-guided strike weapons.
It has been decided that the Kaveri engine, developed by the DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) would power the AURA. The Kaveri was developed for powering the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA), but has not been able to develop the power needed for a supersonic fighter aircraft.
In 2012, in a written reply to a question in Parliament, the then Defence Minister AK Antony had stated: “Kaveri spin-off engine can be used as a propulsion system for Indian Unmanned Strike Air Vehicle (USAV).”
Antony revealed to Parliament that the unmanned aircraft project had been sanctioned in March 1989 at an estimated cost of Rs 383 crore and was to be completed by December 1996. With technological difficulties dogging the project, the completion date was extended to December 2009 and the financial allocation was enhanced to Rs 2,839 crore.
Stealth aircraft have tended to adopt the design referred to as a “flying wing”. This is a tailless, fixed-wing design that has no fuselage. Its crew, payload, fuel, and equipment are housed inside the main wing structure. It works by balancing its airflow and centre of gravity so that no tail is needed.
One of the most famous aircraft with a “flying wing” design is the US Air Force’s legendary B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, which is earmarked for delivering nuclear weapons from the air.
Another successful unmanned, stealth design is that of Lockheed Martin’s RQ-170 Sentinel unmanned drone, which earned the sobriquet of the “Beast of Kandahar” after being deployed to Afghanistan. Another design that is moving towards completion is the European NeuroN, the development of which is led by Dassault.
While non-stealth armed drones, such as the US-built Reaper and Predator, have taken a heavy toll of terrorist lives, the Indian Air Force will necessarily require stealth drones, such as the UCAV, to survive in highly contested air environments, such as over Pakistan.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU