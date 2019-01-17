Khelo: Kattimani, Narwal in boxing gold medal bouts

Favourites, including World Youth bronze medallist Kattimani from and Asian bronze medallist Ankit Narwal, secured final berths in their respective weight classes at boxing competition here.

Kattimani overcame a stiff challenge from Manipurs Kongkham Naothoi Singh in the boys under-21 52kg class.

All other bouts contested today were in the boys and girls under-17 categories, a said.

In the light-middleweight class (70kg), Hissar girl stunned her statemate 3-2.

Pranjal will now take on Rajasthans Arundhati Choudhary, who beat Sanamacha Chanu from 4-1.

In the lightweight class (60kg), Narwal from knocked out (UP) 4-1 and will take on Maharashtras Laisharam Singh in the final after the latter outboxed Saurabh Chand of Uttarakhand 5-0.

In the girls Under-17 category, Pune's avenged her defeat against Haryanas Rinku in the pinweight (46kg) category.

