Khelo: Kattimani, Narwal in boxing gold medal bouts

Favourites, including World Youth bronze medallist Bhavesh Kattimani from Maharashtra and Asian bronze medallist Ankit Narwal, secured final berths in their respective weight classes at Khelo India Youth Games boxing competition here.
Kattimani overcame a stiff challenge from Manipurs Kongkham Naothoi Singh in the boys under-21 52kg class.
All other bouts contested today were in the boys and girls under-17 categories, a media release said.
In the light-middleweight class (70kg), Hissar girl Pranjal Yadav stunned her statemate Raj Sahiba 3-2.
Pranjal will now take on Rajasthans Arundhati Choudhary, who beat Sanamacha Chanu from Manipur 4-1.
In the lightweight class (60kg), Narwal from Haryana knocked out Rahul Mamgai (UP) 4-1 and will take on Maharashtras Laisharam Singh in the final after the latter outboxed Saurabh Chand of Uttarakhand 5-0.
In the girls Under-17 category, Pune's Devika Ghorpade avenged her defeat against Haryanas Rinku in the pinweight (46kg) category.
