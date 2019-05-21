New docu captures back story of 2019 polls; to premiere soon on National Geographic channel

From the highest echelon of the to booth level officers, and from the topmost political leaders to ground-level party workers, a new documentary has captured the dramatic events during the seven-phase polls and the challenges in carrying out the mammoth democratic exercise.

The 2019 saw 8,049 candidates across the country battle it out for getting berths in Parliament.

has shot the film over the last few months capturing the high-octane drama during campaigning period and crucial moments in parties' war rooms, and also shines a light on the role of in the just-concluded polls.

"The multi-crew production shot at 37 locations across the length and breadth of the country tells the tale of the largest democratic exercise in the world," a of the network said.

Some of the cities shot during the film are -- Varanasi, Amethi, Nagpur, and Bishing, the said.

"From the highest echelons of the to booth level officers (BLOs), from the topmost political leaders to ground level party workers, from first-time voters to 100-year-old voters, there is absolutely nothing that cameras have not covered to bring the story of the world's largest elections that had the entire world enthralled," said in a statement.

The seven-phased election which began on April 11 ended on May 19, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

"The film captures key political leaders on their campaign trail. The cameras also take viewers behind the scenes of political party's war rooms, to a ring side view of gargantuan political rallies, examine the role of and cover new technology in wooing the voters and unravel the trail that leads to Parliament," the said.

The said the huge size of the electorate, large number of poll officials also made the story of the world's largest democratic exercise, an incredible one.

While much of the world realises the nature and scale of conducting elections in India, team has travelled to the heart of the country to capture the very grassroots stories, the network said.

"The documentary further spans high power corridors of the Election Commission's office in Delhi, remote locations on the Indo- border, densely populated bylanes of and Tamil Nadu, highly sensitive areas of and thick forests of Sunderbans, covering the expanse of a geographically and socio-politically diverse country," the statement said.

The documentary, yet to be titled, will premiere soon on channel, the network said.

Gayatri Yadav, and Head-Consumer Strategy and Innovation, said, "National Geographic is excited to tell a story of democracy that is relevant to the world over.

