Food services industry to play critical role in India's growth: Kant

The and restaurant industry will play a critical role in pushing India's economic growth, Aayog said Thursday.

Kant also pointed out that the restaurant industry is the third largest after retail and insurance in the services sector.

"If was to grow from 7.5 per cent to 9-10 per cent, the restaurant industry will be very critical drivers of growth story... industry will be main drivers of India's growth," he said at an event organised by the National Restaurant Association of (NRAI).

Kant also said there will be a in and it will be driven by Indian entrepreneurs and chefs.

Noting that restaurants are great wealth and job creators, he said, " has played great role in expansion of restaurant industry."



Indian soft power will be driven by Indian restaurants and chefs, Kant said, adding that Indian regional cuisines will make a major impact on global market in the days to come.

Kant also pointed out that Indian regional cuisines are still waiting to be promoted and marketed, and expressed hope that young entrepreneurs will make a significant impact on the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)