US blocks China Mobile bid to provide telecom services

US regulators on Thursday denied a request by China Mobile to operate in the US market and provide international telecommunications services, saying links to the Chinese government pose a national security risk.
The Federal Communications Commission said that because of China Mobile USA's ownership and control by the Chinese government, allowing it into the US market "would raise substantial and serious national security and law enforcement risks."
The decision marks brings the Chinese telecoms giant's eight-year effort to crack the US market to an end.
