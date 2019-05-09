JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Food services industry to play critical role in India's growth: Kant

Govt notifies thresholds for filing class action lawsuits
Business Standard

US blocks China Mobile bid to provide telecom services

AFP  |  Washington 

US regulators on Thursday denied a request by China Mobile to operate in the US market and provide international telecommunications services, saying links to the Chinese government pose a national security risk.

The Federal Communications Commission said that because of China Mobile USA's ownership and control by the Chinese government, allowing it into the US market "would raise substantial and serious national security and law enforcement risks."

The decision marks brings the Chinese telecoms giant's eight-year effort to crack the US market to an end.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 21:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU